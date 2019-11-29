[Update: New prices drops and promos] Best Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals include FREE iPhone 11, more
Well, this is it, folks. Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and Black Friday follows 24 hours later. While many retailers will wait until Friday to launch their sales, some have already released quite a few great deals to check out. So, let’s check out some of the best iPhone deals that are out before Black Friday hits.
Leading the way is Verizon, which has quite a few sales already live. You’ll find the iPhone 7 at $0.00 per month when you add a new line, no trade-in required. That’s right, Verizon is giving away a free iPhone 7 to its subscribers who add a new line. The iPhone 8 will run you $5 per month. However, the deals don’t stop there. Big Red is also offering $700 off a second iPhone XS/11/Pro/Max when you add a new line and are on their unlimited plan. This, in essence, gives you a second iPhone for free (depending on the model you choose.) If an upgrade is in your future, this could be a great way to get a kid their first phone at little-to-no cost. Keep reading for even more iPhone deals this Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Verizon Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone 7: FREE
- New line required
- iPhone 8: $5/mo
- New line required
- iPhone 7 Plus: $5/mo
- New line required
- iPhone 8 Plus: $10/mo
- New line required
- iPhone XS/11/Pro/Max: $700 off second
- One new line and Unlimited plan required
T-Mobile Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone 8: FREE
- Must switch from another carrier and trade-in
- iPhone XR: FREE
- Must switch from another carrier and trade-in
- iPhone 11: FREE
- Must switch from another carrier and trade-in
- iPhone XS/11/Pro/Max: $700 off
- Must switch from another carrier and trade-in
Sprint Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone 11: FREE
- Trade-in an iPhone 6S or newer
- iPhone XR: $10/mo
- New line required
- iPhone 8: $5/mo
- New line required
- iPhone 8 Plus Pre-owned: $6.25/mo
- New line required
- iPhone 8 Plus: $9.17/mo
- New line required
- iPhone 11 Pro/Max: $30/mo credit on second iPhone
- 2 new or 1 new 1 upgraded line(s) required
AT&T Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone XR: FREE
- New line required
- iPhone 8: FREE
- New line required
- iPhone 7: FREE
- New line required
- iPhone 8 Plus/X/XS/11/Pro/Max: $700 off
- Trade-in, port-in, and new line required
Woot Refurbished iPhone deals:
- iPhone X GSM: from $410 (Orig. $999+)
- iPhone 7: from $170 (Orig. $649+)
- iPhone XS: from $540 (Orig. $999+)
- …and more!
Target Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone X: $300 gift card with activation
- iPhone XS/Max: $200 gift card with activation
Walmart Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone XR/XS/11/Pro/Max: Up to $450 in gift cards
- iPhone 6S Total Wireless: $99
- iPhone 6S Plus Total Wireless: $149
Best Buy Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone 11: From $200
- Trade-in required
- iPhone 11 Pro: From $500
- Trade-in required
- iPhone 11 Pro max: From $600
- Trade-in required
- iPhone 8: From $5/mo
Groupon Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone 6/S/Plus: From $105
- Scratch and dent, 30-day warranty
- iPhone 7/8/Plus/X: From $200
- Scratch and dent, no warranty
- iPhone 7/8/Plus/X: From $210
- Refurb, 90-day warranty
- iPhone 8/Plus/X: From $310
- Refurb, 1-year warranty
- iPhone X: $500 (Orig. $999)
- Refurb, 90-day warranty
Visible Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone 11: $600
- Bonus $200 gift card when you switch
eBay Thanksgiving and Black Friday iPhone deals:
- iPhone XS: From $610
- Open box, 60-day warranty
- From BuySpry, a trusted reseller
If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone, check out our trade in partner MyPhones Unlimited to get cash quickly for old devices — all while supporting the work of 9to5Toys and 9to5Mac along the way. Use code 9to5mac at check out for an extra $15 on all trades!
