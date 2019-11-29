J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe during its Black Friday Event with 60% everything

J.Crew Factory’s Black Friday Sale is huge! Save 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off all clearance with promo code YAYDEALS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Buffalo Check Heavyweight Workshirt is currently on sale for $32, which is down from its original rate of $80. This shirt will look great paired with jeans or khakis alike for a fashionable look. It also features fun elbow patches and a curved hem that’s very flattering. Head below to find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Open-Front Sweater Blazer is another standout from this sale. This blazer will give you a polished look and it has very flattering cutouts. It’s currently marked down to $47 and originally was priced at $118. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

