J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe during its Black Friday Event with 60% everything

- Nov. 29th 2019 4:52 pm ET

0

J.Crew Factory’s Black Friday Sale is huge! Save 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off all clearance with promo code YAYDEALS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Buffalo Check Heavyweight Workshirt is currently on sale for $32, which is down from its original rate of $80. This shirt will look great paired with jeans or khakis alike for a fashionable look. It also features fun elbow patches and a curved hem that’s very flattering. Head below to find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Open-Front Sweater Blazer is another standout from this sale. This blazer will give you a polished look and it has very flattering cutouts. It’s currently marked down to $47 and originally was priced at $118. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more

The best Black Friday deals are right here at 9to5Toys.
jcrew factory

About the Author