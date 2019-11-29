This past summer, Sony refreshed its online shop with a series of new apparel collections, collectibles and much more. While actual deals are almost unheard of for the official merchandise, no one is safe from Black Friday. After launching one of the largest digital game sales we have ever seen on PSN, followed by a seres of amazing console offers, you can now score a rare 25% off in the PlayStation Gear Black Friday sale. From pricey Death Stranding collectibles to Bloodborne, The Last of Us and Uncharted gear, you’ll definitely want to head below for details on how to kit out your PlayStation collection.

PlayStation Gear Black Friday Sale

The PlayStation Gear Store is now offering 25% off sitewide from now through December 3rd. Simply use code PLAYSTATION25 at checkout to redeem the holiday discount. Free shipping is available on orders over $80.

This code can be used on any of the more affordable apparel and accessories as well as some of the pricier and rarely discounted items. One example would be the Kojima Productions Nendoroid Jumbo Ludens Figurine at $120.95. Using the code above will knock your total down to $90.71 shipped, which is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Kojima’s Nendoroid figurine. Made of ABS and PVC, it stands over 20cm in height and is known as “Ludens, the company icon and mascot of Kojima Productions.”

Also part of the PlayStation Gear Black Friday sale, today’s promo code will work on all of the Death Stranding gear right here along with everything else you’ll find on the site.

PlayStation’s PSN Black Friday sale is right here, all of the best game deals are in our roundup and here are the most notable console deals. The rest of this year’s best price drops can be found in our Black Friday deals hub.

Kojima Productions Nendoroid Jumbo Ludens:

