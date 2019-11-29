Black Friday game deals: Yoshi’s World, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Worlds, more

We have a massive collection of Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One game deals for Black Friday. Amazon is now offering digital copies of Yoshi’s Crafted World for $39.99. Down from the regular $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked. It wasn’t even included in this year’s Black Friday eShop sale or the big doorbuster offers at Target and Walmart. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s Black Friday deals including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Pokemon Sword, Sekiro, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Madden NFL 20, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Borderlands 3, and many more.
More Black Friday game deals:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code THANKS20 or BF20
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code THANKS20 or BF20
- Pokemon Sword $45 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code THANKS20 or BF20
- Pokemon Shield $45 (Reg. $60)
- Login and use code THANKS20 or BF20
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $25 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or $40 on Amazon for Xbox
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched at Amazon
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- NBA 2K20 $27 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 20 $27 (Reg. $50+)
- Madden NFL 20 $27 (Reg. $50+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Need for Speed: Heat $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hollow Knight Switch $30 (Reg. $35)
- Devil May Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $28 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Spider-Man GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 (physical) $25 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- A Way Out $10 (Reg. $30)
