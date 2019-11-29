Black Friday game deals: Yoshi’s World, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Worlds, more

- Nov. 29th 2019 2:59 am ET

We have a massive collection of Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One game deals for Black Friday. Amazon is now offering digital copies of Yoshi’s Crafted World for $39.99. Down from the regular $60, this is the lowest price we have tracked. It wasn’t even included in this year’s Black Friday eShop sale or the big doorbuster offers at Target and Walmart. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s Black Friday deals including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Pokemon Sword, Sekiro, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Madden NFL 20, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Borderlands 3, and many more. 

More Black Friday game deals:

