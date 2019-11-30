Early Cyber Monday game deals: Star Wars Jedi, Division 2, Rage 2, more

Nov. 30th 2019

In today’s early Cyber Monday game deals,Amazon is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $70 and currently $10 under the standard edition, now’s your chance to own the deluxe version of the best Star Wars game in years. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the Deluxe version which includes the main game, a “Director’s Cut” suite of behind-the-scenes features, and unique cosmetic equipment. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s early Cyber Monday deals including The Division 2, Sekiro, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Rage 2, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Overwatch Legendary Edition for Switch, Darksiders III, BioShock: Collection, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and many more. 

