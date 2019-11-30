Early Cyber Monday game deals: Star Wars Jedi, Division 2, Rage 2, more

In today’s early Cyber Monday game deals,Amazon is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $70 and currently $10 under the standard edition, now’s your chance to own the deluxe version of the best Star Wars game in years. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the Deluxe version which includes the main game, a “Director’s Cut” suite of behind-the-scenes features, and unique cosmetic equipment. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s early Cyber Monday deals including The Division 2, Sekiro, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, The Outer Worlds, Rage 2, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Overwatch Legendary Edition for Switch, Darksiders III, BioShock: Collection, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and many more.
More Black Friday game deals:
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Overwatch Legendary Switch $18 (Reg. $40)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $20 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $25+)
- BioShock: Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Castlevania Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox One download games from $1
- Minecraft, GOW, Overcooked, many more
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or $40 on Amazon for Xbox
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Disney Classics Aladdin/The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $25+)
- NBA 2K20 $28(Reg. $60)
- FIFA 20 $28 (Reg. $50+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Need for Speed: Heat $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hollow Knight Switch $30 (Reg. $35)
- Devil May Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $28 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 (physical) $25 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
