Keep a backup laptop on hand with HP’s USB-C Chromebook 14: $180 (Reg. $250)

HP is offering its Chromebook 14-inch 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB (14-db0030nr) for $179.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart, beats Amazon’s sale price by $20, and is the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This bright white Chromebook features a 14-inch display that can fold 180-degrees. Built-in speakers are made by B&O and 32GB of onboard storage should be sufficient for most Chrome OS users. If you need a larger capacity, a microSD card slot makes it dead simple to expand at a later date. Other ports include 2x USB-C, 3.5mm, and 2x USB-A. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to score RAVPower’s 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $20 when clipping the on-page coupon. By picking this up, you’ll be able to have an extra charging brick around that’s powerful enough to charge smartphones, tablets, and even most laptops, albeit at a bit slower rate than usual.

Oh, and ICYMI, Acer Chromebook 315 is still on sale for $190. With a 15.6-inch screen in tow, it’s a great option to consider when shopping for a Chromebook with a large display.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

