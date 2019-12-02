Capture it all with mirrorless cameras, telescopes, and more from $30

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering a number of cameras, binoculars, and telescopes on sale from $30 shipped. Our favorite from the sale is the Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm and 55-200mm Lenses for $475.30. This is down from its regular going rate of near $700 and is the best we’ve tracked. The M100 offers a 24.2-megapixel sensor, making it great for capturing family moments around the Christmas tree this holiday season. It also captures 1080p video to make sure your memories are saved for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.
Telescopes and more:
- Celestron Outland X 8×42 Binoculars: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celestron 80mm Travel Scope: $70 (Reg. $110)
- Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope: $799 (Reg. $1,200)
- …and more…
Canon EOS M100 features:
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Phase-detection.
- 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor.
- Built-in Wi-Fi*, NFC** and Bluetooth***.
- Intuitive Touchscreen, 3.0-inch Tilt-type LCD.
