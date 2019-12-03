Save on Alienware gaming rigs from $980 today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Woot via Amazon offers the Dell 15-inch Alienware 15R4 2.9GHz/16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop for $1,999.99 shipped. That’s over $800 off the original price and down about 20% from the regular going rate. This powerful Alienware laptop is made for gamers with an Intel Core i9 2.9GHz processor, NVIDIA GeForce 8GB gaming card, and 512GB of SSD storage. Other features include dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI out, and more. Dell’s line of Alienware laptops has solid ratings across the board.

You’ll find even more Alienware deals in today’s Gold Box with prices from $980. Make the most of your savings today and pair your new Alienware Gaming Laptop with the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99. This is one of the best options out there for taking your mobile gaming setup to the next level thanks to high-precision sensors, customizable buttons, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Dell 15-inch Alienware Gaming Laptop features:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i9-8950HK 6-core processor

Last longer, use less power, and warm up quicker with the unique 15.6″ 4K UHD IPS LED-backlit display

16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power, expandable to 32GB

512GB PCIe M.2 NVMe solid state drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics

