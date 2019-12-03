Anker’s Gold Box discounts projectors and more from $20

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Anker Direct via Amazon offers various Nebula projectors and accessories from $20. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Projector for $221.99. It typically sells for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

The second-generation model, appropriately named the Capsule II, is also on sale at Amazon today for $369.99. As a comparison, it usually sells for $550. Upgraded internals and better battery life are a few changes from the previous generation. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

Remarkable clarity and contrast: dlp’s advanced in tell I bright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI Lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Recommended for use in dimmer environments

360° speaker: equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction

Super portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz Weight to effortlessly go wherever you do

Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, YouTube, and more for endless entertainment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!