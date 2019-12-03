Make your own holiday treats, Excalibur Food Dehydrator now $170 (Reg. $280+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator for $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $300, it currently fetches over $280 on Amazon where it hasn’t dropped this low in over a year. This is a 9-tray food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space. Its adjustable thermostat (105 to 165-degrees) allows you to create your own fruit and veggie snacks, beef jerky and more. It has a handy timer and a built-in on/off switch for additional control and convenience. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something similar that won’t reach into your pocket as deep, consider the COSORI Premium Food Dehydrator. It is currently marked down to $136 shipped for the holidays and carries solid ratings. With only 6 drying trays its capacity is smaller than our featured deal, but it has an overall more modern appearance and a slick LCD display. Either way, you might want to consider the Ultimate Dehydrator Cookbook at $18 for nearly 400 different dehydrator recipes.

Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator:

9-Tray electric food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space

Adjustable Thermostat 105◦F to 165◦F. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables. Temperature range is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky

Built in on/off switch and adjustable thermostat with 26 hour timer

Includes a flexible poly-screen tray insert to prevent foods from sticking and trays do not need to be moved or rotated during operation

