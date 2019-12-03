Make your own holiday treats, Excalibur Food Dehydrator now $170 (Reg. $280+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator for $169.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $300, it currently fetches over $280 on Amazon where it hasn’t dropped this low in over a year. This is a 9-tray food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space. Its adjustable thermostat (105 to 165-degrees) allows you to create your own fruit and veggie snacks, beef jerky and more. It has a handy timer and a built-in on/off switch for additional control and convenience. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
If you’re looking for something similar that won’t reach into your pocket as deep, consider the COSORI Premium Food Dehydrator. It is currently marked down to $136 shipped for the holidays and carries solid ratings. With only 6 drying trays its capacity is smaller than our featured deal, but it has an overall more modern appearance and a slick LCD display. Either way, you might want to consider the Ultimate Dehydrator Cookbook at $18 for nearly 400 different dehydrator recipes.
Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on sleep machines, furniture, smart locks, beard kits and much more.
Excalibur 3926TB Food Dehydrator:
- 9-Tray electric food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space
- Adjustable Thermostat 105◦F to 165◦F. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables. Temperature range is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky
- Built in on/off switch and adjustable thermostat with 26 hour timer
- Includes a flexible poly-screen tray insert to prevent foods from sticking and trays do not need to be moved or rotated during operation
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!