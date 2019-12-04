Amazon 1-day dash cam sale from $80 with Wi-Fi/GPS options at up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 50% off Rexing Auto Dash Cams. The Rexing V3 Dual Front and Inside Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s deal is $60 under the going rate and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Features include a 2.7-inch LCD display with 1080p/30fps recording and a 170-degree ultra wide lens so you don’t miss any of the action. It also features built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, and a G-sensor to automatically detect and store collision recordings. Rated 4+ stars. Head below the jump for more dash cam deals.
If the GPS functionality isn’t important for you, check out this Rexing V2 Front + Back Dual Camera instead. Also part of today’s Gold Box sale, you can score this model for $79.99 shipped. This model also includes 1080p recording as well as the G-sensor, and Wi-Fi connectivity. For something even more affordable though, consider the AUKEY Dash Cam 1080P FHD Car Camera for $39.50 shipped.
Rexing V3 Dual Wi-Fi Dash Camera:
- FULL HD DUAL CHANNEL RECORDING: Front and cabin (inside-facing) cameras each record 1080p video @ 30fps. 170 DEGREE ULTRA WIDE ANGLE LENSES on both cameras open up to capture sweeping views of their surroundings.
- INFRARED NIGHT VISION AND ADAS: Cabin camera depicts night scenes with absolute clarity using an intelligent infrared night vision sensor. ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS provides the most advanced and optimized visual recognition algorithms ensure safe driving by providing real time Lane Departure. WIDE DYNAMIC RANGE allows both cameras to perform optimally in low-light situations by carefully fine-tuning the exposure.
