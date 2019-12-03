Massive Amazon Funko POP! sale from $4: Disney, Marvel, Pokémon, Star Wars…

Amazon is now offering a giant collection of Funko POP! figures from $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we did see some deals on the popular collectible characters over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are now tracking a long list of price drops across various franchises. Those include Disney, Frozen 2, Marvel Avengers, Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars and many more. Regularly up at around $11 or more, head below for all of our top picks from the sale to fill out your ever-growing collection or to knock some gifts off this year’s list.
Today’s Best Funko POP! Deals:
- Disney: Frozen 2 Anna $4 (Reg. $11)
- Disney: Frozen 2 Young Anna $4 (Reg. $11)
- Disney: Frozen 2 Earth Giant $4 (Reg. $11)
- Disney: Toy Story 4 Bunny $4 (Reg. $8+)
- Marvel: Avengers Casual Thor $4 (Reg. $11)
- Marvel: Avengers Captain Marvel $4 (Reg. $11)
- Marvel: Venom Groot $4 (Reg. $11)
- Marvel: Venom Rocket Raccoon $4 (Reg. $11)
- Pokemon Squirtle $4 (Reg. $11)
- Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren $4 (Reg. $11)
- The Office Darryl Philbin $4 (Reg. $11)
- Dragon Ball Z Vegeta $5 (Reg. $11)
- Spongebob Squarepants Rainbow $5 (Reg. $11)
- Little Mermaid Ursula $5 (Reg. $11)
- Marvel: Ant-Man/War Machine $5 (Reg. $11)
- Forrest Gump $5 (Reg. $11)
- Harry Potter (Yule) $5 (Reg. $11)
- Game of Thrones Sansa $5 (Reg. $11)
- Stranger Things Joyce $5 (Reg. $11)
- And many more…
Speaking of collectible toys and the like, you’ll definitely want to check out LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Day 3 brings new minifigs including the Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper and more. Swing by our Toys Guide for even more deals and product announcements.
Pokemon Squirtle Funko POP!:
- From Pokemon, Squirtle, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
- Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan!
- Collect and display all Pokemon pop! Vinyl’s!
