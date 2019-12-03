Massive Amazon Funko POP! sale from $4: Disney, Marvel, Pokémon, Star Wars…

- Dec. 3rd 2019 3:10 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering a giant collection of Funko POP! figures from $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we did see some deals on the popular collectible characters over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are now tracking a long list of price drops across various franchises. Those include Disney, Frozen 2, Marvel Avengers, Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars and many more. Regularly up at around $11 or more, head below for all of our top picks from the sale to fill out your ever-growing collection or to knock some gifts off this year’s list.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best Funko POP! Deals:

Speaking of collectible toys and the like, you’ll definitely want to check out LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Day 3 brings new minifigs including the Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper and more. Swing by our Toys Guide for even more deals and product announcements. 

Pokemon Squirtle Funko POP!:

  • From Pokemon, Squirtle, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan!
  • Collect and display all Pokemon pop! Vinyl’s!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Toys & Hobbies Funko Pop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard