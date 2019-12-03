Massive Amazon Funko POP! sale from $4: Disney, Marvel, Pokémon, Star Wars…

Amazon is now offering a giant collection of Funko POP! figures from $4. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we did see some deals on the popular collectible characters over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are now tracking a long list of price drops across various franchises. Those include Disney, Frozen 2, Marvel Avengers, Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars and many more. Regularly up at around $11 or more, head below for all of our top picks from the sale to fill out your ever-growing collection or to knock some gifts off this year’s list.

Today’s Best Funko POP! Deals:

Speaking of collectible toys and the like, you’ll definitely want to check out LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Day 3 brings new minifigs including the Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper and more. Swing by our Toys Guide for even more deals and product announcements.

Pokemon Squirtle Funko POP!:

From Pokemon, Squirtle, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan!

Collect and display all Pokemon pop! Vinyl’s!

