Mario, Star Wars, and PlayStation ugly Christmas sweaters from $15 (60% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering nearly 60% off a selection of ugly Christmas sweaters. The Super Mario Bros. Merry Mario Holiday Sweater is now available for $15 with free shipping in orders over $35. Again, that is nearly 60% off the regular $35 price tag and the best we can find. Featuring an OG, 8-bit style design, everyone’s favorite plumber is front and center while surrounded by classic Nintendo iconography. Unlike those itchy and mostly uncomfortable knit options, this is 100% polyester and machine-washable. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more options.

You’ll also find a sweet PlayStation sweater along with this Star Wars option for the same price. Both of which are also regularly $35 and at the lowest prices we can find. These GameStop exclusive options ship free in orders over $35, but be quick as some sizes are sure to sell out soon.

For more ugly Christmas sweater options be sure to browse through Amazon’s gigantic collection. These Hanes options start from just $7.50 and carry solid ratings. GameStop also has more starting from $13 right here. But whatever you do, swing by our Fashion Guide where you’ll find loads of deals on not ugly apparel for the holidays.

Super Mario Bros. Merry Mario Holiday Sweater:

Hey, it’s a Merryo Mario Christmas! Power up your holiday game with this original Super Mario Bros themed sweater featuring your favorite mustachioed plumber surrounded by the game’s biggest icons in O.G., 8-bit style. 100% Polyester. Machine wash cold. Tumble Dry Low. Exclusive to GameStop.

