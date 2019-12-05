MSI’s gaming laptop sports NVIDIA’s RTX 2060, more for $1,350 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI GS65 Stealth 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB at $1,349.99 shipped. Down $300 from its going rate this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 graphics card, this laptop is made to game. Not only that, but it’ll also function very well for creative tasks, like Photoshop, Lightroom, or Premiere Pro. Plus, the 512GB of storage is NVMe-based, making it insanely fast compared to older storage mediums. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, with just a little bit of your savings, might we recommend picking up a new backpack? This one is $26.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Offering up an easy way to carry your laptop, peripherals, and more, this backpack also brings an external USB port to the table, making it super simple to charge your phone too.

If you’d rather opt for something a little lower in cost, then this 15-inch Chromebook is for you. Acer’s Spin 15 brings ChromeOS to the table in favor of Windows, which enables a much lower price of $299. You won’t be able to game on here, but, with Google Stadia making its rounds, this could be a great option for you.

MSI Stealth GS65 features:

Display: 15.6 inches Fhd, Anti Glare Wide View Angle 144Hz 3ms 72 percent NTSC

Processor: Intel Core i7 8750H 2.2: 4.1GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6G GDDR6

Memory: 16GB (16G*1) DDR4 2666MHz, 2 Sockets; Max Memory 32GB

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD.Audio:Nahimic 3

