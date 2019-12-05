Huge off-season baseball gear sale at Amazon from under $5: Gloves, bats, more

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off baseball gear and accessories with deals starting from under $5. One standout here is the Rawlings Player Preferred Adult Baseball/Softball Glove for $35.17 shipped. Originally $70, it regularly sells for $55 at Amazon and direct from Rawlings with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This is a 12.5-inch slow pitch adult baseball glove that will work great for your for recreational and softball games. Features include Zero Shock palm padding, a Flex Loop Velcro strap to get the right fit, and a classic brown colorway. Rated 4+ stars from over 580 Amazon customers. More baseball deals below.

While it might not be the time of year where most people are still playing baseball, this can be a great way to score deep off-season deals. Another notable offer among the many is the Rawlings 2019 USA Youth Baseball Bat for $40.59 shipped. Regularly over $60, this is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll find this 4+ star rated bat along with many others in today’s sale. There are also deep price drops on catcher equipment, accessories, training gear and more from under $5 Prime shipped.

Grab yourself an Apple Sport Watch Band at $24 Prime shipped or 50% off for when you’re on the field and swing by our Sports Guide for more.

Rawlings Player Adult Baseball/Softball Glove:

12 1/2 inch slow pitch adult baseball glove great for recreational baseball and Softball games

Zero Shock palm padding for increased impact Protection while catching

Quick and Easy break in for a game Ready feel

Conventional back with a Flex Loop Velcro strap for an easily adjustable fit

Basket Web allows you to Play nearly any position in the field

