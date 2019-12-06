Your DIY toolkit needs three Husky tool bags for under $25 at Home Depot

Home Depot is offering a 3-pack of Husky Tool Bags for $24.88 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is offered on orders of $45 or more. Normally $35, you’re saving nearly 30% here and this is the best we’ve tracked. With three bags in tow, you’ll enjoy multiple sizes. There is a 12- and 15-inch toolbag, with a 20-inch duffle included, making sure you have the right storage for any job you work on. All of the bags here have exterior as well as interior pockets, making organization super simple. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those who just need a single tool bag, WORKPRO’s 14-inch model is $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t provide three different sizes, it is large enough for most home projects by itself.

If you’re looking for a new tool kit, Porter-Cable’s 4-piece power set is currently available for $130, which is 35% off its regular rate. But, if you’re not quite sure what tools to look for, our handy guide is here to help.

Husky Tool Bag Combo Kit features:

The Husky 3 Bag Combo offers a wide range of functionality. It includes a heavy-duty duffel, an open-top tote and a closed-top zippered bag for ultimate versatility. Only available at The Home Depot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!