Amazon shaves 35% off Porter-Cable’s Cordless 4-Tool Kit: $130 (New low)

- Dec. 6th 2019 1:54 pm ET

$130
0

Amazon is offering the Porter-Cable Cordless 4-Tool Kit (PCCK614L4) for $129.99 shipped. That’s $69 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. This low-priced combo includes a drill/driver, flashlight, and both a circular and reciprocating saw. For power you’ll find two batteries and a charger. Each tool is backed by a 3-year limited warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of today’s savings on BLACK+DECKER’s large 109-piece Screwdriver Bit Set to prepare for a plethora of future projects. Priced at a mere $16, this massive kit is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by more than 900 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and ICYMI, yesterday we found Milwaukee’s M18 multi-tool powered ratchet set for $199. That’s $100 in savings and makes for a great way to expand your handiness around home or the shop.

Porter-Cable Cordless 4-Tool Kit features:

  • Performance: high performance motors and impact mechanisms to power through jobs
  • Ergonomic design: compact and convenient design to alleviate jobsite hassles
  • Reliability: tools backed by a 3 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$130

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Porter Cable

About the Author