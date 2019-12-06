Amazon shaves 35% off Porter-Cable’s Cordless 4-Tool Kit: $130 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Porter-Cable Cordless 4-Tool Kit (PCCK614L4) for $129.99 shipped. That’s $69 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. This low-priced combo includes a drill/driver, flashlight, and both a circular and reciprocating saw. For power you’ll find two batteries and a charger. Each tool is backed by a 3-year limited warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use a fraction of today’s savings on BLACK+DECKER’s large 109-piece Screwdriver Bit Set to prepare for a plethora of future projects. Priced at a mere $16, this massive kit is rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by more than 900 Amazon shoppers.

Porter-Cable Cordless 4-Tool Kit features:

Performance: high performance motors and impact mechanisms to power through jobs

Ergonomic design: compact and convenient design to alleviate jobsite hassles

Reliability: tools backed by a 3 year limited warranty

