Under $17 at Amazon snags Anker’s 3-Outlet + 3-USB Surge Protector (Save 35%)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 3-Outlet + 3-USB Surge Protector (A9131) for $16.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Having invested in several Anker surge protectors to distribute throughout my home in 2019, I can say it was a great decision that I would happily make all over again. Each one of my TVs is protected and I now have an abundance of outlets and USB ports that help ensure I’m always ready to plug in another device. On this specific model you’ll find three USB ports that together can crank out 18W of power. Each AC outlet has loads of room on either side, making it easier to plug in large and unwieldy power adapters without obstructing other ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If USB-power is not of concern, consider the AmazonBasics 8-Outlet Surge Protector for $15. You’ll gain more AC outlets, allowing you to directly connect more devices like TVs, game consoles, PCs, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Oh, and ICYMI, yesterday we found a 6-pack of AmazonBasics 100W Dimmable LED light bulbs for $17. That’s a 25% savings up front with year-round savings in store for any non-LED bulbs you’ll be replacing with them.

Anker Surge Protector features:

Big Expansion:The power strip’s 3 AC outlets and 3 charging ports (18W total USB output) provide power and charging to up to 6 devices from a single wall outlet.

PowerIQ: Delivers an optimized charge to USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned charging technology.

Room for All: 40% extra space between each AC outlet provides room for larger plugs.

