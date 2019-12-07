Stay warm with this fire pit deal at Amazon, offering several models from $75

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of fire pits from $75 shipped. Our top pick is the Outland Firebowl 893 Deluxe at $74.99, which has a regular going rate of over $130. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With a “Cover & Carry Kit” included, this fire pit is ready to go wherever you do. It’s run off a tank of propane, making it even more portable. The cover and carry kit also nets you the ability to keep your fire pit’s top protected when not in use, making sure it’s always ready. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’d rather cover your entire fire pit, instead of just the top, then Outland sells the kit for you. It offers the ability to cover your entire fire pit in a weather-resistant bag, making sure that your new investment is properly protected. At around $27 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer investment.

Ditch the propane requirement and save a bit of cash. The Landmann Bromley Fire Pit is $70 shipped at Amazon and brings wood into the mix, for a more traditional flame.

Outland Firebowl features:

Say goodbye to dirty ash, expensive firewood, and bothersome smoke and enjoy a clean realistic propane campfire. The perfect outdoor centerpiece for camping trips, RV travels, tailgating get-togethers, beach parties, and family evenings on the backyard patio.

Travel size fire pit is lightweight and portable; easily set up in minutes with no tools required. All weather fire bowl delivers a clean and smokeless flame with cozy warmth and beautiful evening ambiance. Measures L 19” x W 19” x H 11” with total output of 58,000 BTU/HR.

CSA approved fire pit is safe to use during most campfire bans; always check with the current fire restrictions in your area. Spark free propane campfire helps protect campgrounds and forested areas with a safer easy-to-use fire option.

