B&H Green Monday Apple sale discounts 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMacs, much more

B&H has kicked off its annual Green Monday sale with some of this year’s best prices on Apple products. Free shipping is available for all. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by as much as $250, with the upgraded 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB model going for $2,349. Additional models are also on sale currently. This marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We recently went hands-on with Apple’s latest release, detailing all of its best features and more.

Head below for additional deals…

Another standout is B&H’s discount on the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac, you can grab the 3.7GHz/8GB/2TB Fusion model for $1,999. It typically goes for $2,299. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked by $50. Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac sports a beautiful display, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and fast 802.11ac wireless. It’s a great machine for creating content and more.

Shop the rest of B&H’s Green Monday sale for additional deals on tech, Apple products, cameras, and more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Designed for those who defy limits and change the world, the new MacBook Pro is by far the most powerful notebook we’ve ever made. With an immersive 16-inch Retina display, superfast processors, next-generation graphics, the largest battery capacity ever in a MacBook Pro, a new Magic Keyboard, and massive storage, it’s the ultimate pro notebook for the ultimate user. The new MacBook Pro features a stunning 16-inch Retina display — the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!