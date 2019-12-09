B&H marks down 15-inch MacBook Pro by as much as $1,400 (Today only)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/32GB/1TB for $2,199 shipped. That’s a $1,400 savings from the original price and down $1,000 or so from the regular going rate. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You also opt for the upgraded 2.9GHz/32GB/2TB configuration at $2,649, which is down from the original $4,449 price tag.
Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.
In case you missed it, B&H has a huge Green Monday sale going with deals on various Apple products, including the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Check out all the details right here.
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
- Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
- Ultrafast SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
- Force Touch trackpad
