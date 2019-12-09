B&H marks down 15-inch MacBook Pro by as much as $1,400 (Today only)

- Dec. 9th 2019 7:25 am ET

0

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/32GB/1TB for $2,199 shipped. That’s a $1,400 savings from the original price and down $1,000 or so from the regular going rate. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You also opt for the upgraded 2.9GHz/32GB/2TB configuration at $2,649, which is down from the original $4,449 price tag.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

In case you missed it, B&H has a huge Green Monday sale going with deals on various Apple products, including the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Check out all the details right here.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
  • Force Touch trackpad

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

