B&H marks down 15-inch MacBook Pro by as much as $1,400 (Today only)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/32GB/1TB for $2,199 shipped. That’s a $1,400 savings from the original price and down $1,000 or so from the regular going rate. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You also opt for the upgraded 2.9GHz/32GB/2TB configuration at $2,649, which is down from the original $4,449 price tag.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

In case you missed it, B&H has a huge Green Monday sale going with deals on various Apple products, including the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Check out all the details right here.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

9th-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video Memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

