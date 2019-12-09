DEWALT’s 205-piece mechanics tool set hits all-time low of $99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 205-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT81534) for $99 shipped. This is down from its $125 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. With over 200 pieces here, you’ll have just about every tool you could ever want for working on a car. Included are multiple sizes of most sockets, Allen wrenches, and even spark plug-specific sockets. Plus, everything comes in an easy-to-use carrying case, making it super simple to transport tools from one site to another while keeping everything organized. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The 145-piece AmazonBasics Mechanics Tool Set is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It offers many similar products as the DEWALT kit does at 40% less. While you’re not getting certain things like as many Allen wrenches, or spark plug sockets, it’s a great starter kit for those who are just getting their feet wet in the world of DIY repairs.

Keep more tools organized when you pick up this 3-pack of Husky tool bags at Home Depot for $25. They’re 30% off right now, and make cleaning up a breeze.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • ACCESS: The 72 tooth ratchet allows for a 5 degree arc swing allowing for greater access in tight spaces
  • DURABILITY: The set comes in a durable blow mold case, keeping your tools safe in your house or garage
  • COMFORT: The anti slip screwdriver provides maximum comfort during use
  • DESIGN: Sockets and box end wrenches incorporate DEWALT DirectTorque Technology, allowing for greater contact with fasteners and greater torque to make tightening and loosening easy
  • VARIETY: This set comes with an array of sockets, wrenches, accessories and specialty bits, great for a variety of uses

