Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $20, LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has launched a wide ranging digital holiday game sale with loads of notable offers. One such deal is on the Resident Evil 2 remake for $19.79. This same offer is available to PS4 gamers via PSN as well. This is matching the most readily available Black Friday deals, is $5 under the current Amazon price and is about $10 below the going rate. Alongside modernized control schemes and camera views, it has been rebuilt from the ground up for current generation consoles and has received stellar reviews. This is a great time to jump in considering Capcom just confirmed a remake of RE3. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Disney Afternoon Collection, Grand Theft Auto V, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Street Fighter V: Arcade, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and more.

