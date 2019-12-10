Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $20, LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has launched a wide ranging digital holiday game sale with loads of notable offers. One such deal is on the Resident Evil 2 remake for $19.79. This same offer is available to PS4 gamers via PSN as well. This is matching the most readily available Black Friday deals, is $5 under the current Amazon price and is about $10 below the going rate. Alongside modernized control schemes and camera views, it has been rebuilt from the ground up for current generation consoles and has received stellar reviews. This is a great time to jump in considering Capcom just confirmed a remake of RE3. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Disney Afternoon Collection, Grand Theft Auto V, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Street Fighter V: Arcade, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $15)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $13 (Reg. $25+)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $18 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $5 (Reg. $15+)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead for Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $23 (Reg. $50+ value)
- Rocket League (Xbox One) $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far $20 (Reg. $30)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nier Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
