Nintendo Switch board games up to 50% off: Catan, Clue, BATTLESHIP, more

Nintendo is now offering up to 50% off a selection of popular board games for Nintendo Switch. With options for the whole family, Nintendo is looking to host game night this holiday season with deals on titles like Pandemic, Clue, BATTLESHIP and Catan, which launched on Switch earlier this year. You’ll also find a selection of other price drops on the eShop starting from $3 as well as a freebie offer on some Qubic games. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

As we mentioned above, developer Qubic is has some freebie offers on its digital eShop titles this month. Today, if you go claim the game Coloring Book and then add the regularly $4 Robonauts to the cart, everything will be free.

We still have a selection of Nintendo Switch accessories starting from $6 and Amazon is offering $30 gift cards with the purchase of the better battery life Switch console right now.

Catan for Switch:

The island of CATAN is an uninhabited land rich in resources for you to settle. Unfortunately, your opponents have the same plans. Build settlements, roads and cities strategically to gain supremacy on CATAN! Some resources you have in abundance, other resources are scarce. Trade resources wisely & skillfully to stack the odds in your favor and become the greatest settler of CATAN!

