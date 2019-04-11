Catan for Nintendo Switch is getting an official release date today. One of the most popular and beloved board games for some time now, Settlers of Catan, will be making its way to Nintendo Switch in digital form this summer, according to today’s announcement. All the details are down below.

Catan for Nintendo Switch is coming soon:

Settlers of Catan originally released back in 1995 over in Germany. The multiplayer board game has since become one of the most popular on the planet having sold more than 22 million copies across 30 languages as of 2015. That number has almost certainly risen in the last 4 years as well. The game centers around individuals gathering resources in order to develop a settlement on the island of Catan.

Catan for Everything:

Catan for Switch won’t be the first time the game has appeared on Nintendo hardware in digital form either. It hit the DS back in 2008 and has since appeared on just about every platform out there. The iOS and Mac version (no longer available) sat alongside a digital Xbox 360 copy, a VR port and the Steam PC option. This year’s release will, however, mark the first time the classic board game appears on Nintendo’s latest hybrid hardware.

Catan for Nintendo Switch Details:

While specific details are hard to come by at this point, it is not that difficult to imagine what we are going to be getting based on previous digital versions. However, outside of the summertime release date developer Asmodee Digital announced today, we don’t know much about Catan for Nintendo Switch. The eShop listing for the game is now up, but it has almost no information on it.

#Catan, one of the most popular board games ever, is coming to #NintendoSwitch! @NintendoAmerica @NintendoEurope #boardgame ⚒ Get ready to build, trade and settle at home or on the go! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/GFlLks6NnG — Asmodee Digital (@AsmodeeDigital) April 10, 2019

One interesting thing to point out is that the “no. of players” field still says “to be determined”. There’s no way Asmodee would ship this thing without multiple player support, is there? Hopefully not, as most other digital ports have included that feature and the lack there of would significantly limit the experience. It would also put a serious amount of pressure on the computer controlled AI opponents, which is not something anyone really wants to rely on when it comes to games like this.

Pricing and Availability:

Nonetheless, prepare to settle a new land on June 20th when Catan for Nintendo Switch is scheduled for release. There has been no pricing details announced yet. In the meantime keep a close eye on our Games/Apps and Toys/Hobbies Guides for deals on other versions and the real thing.

9to5Toys’ Take:

These kinds of games are excellent casual experiences to keep us occupied in-between first-party releases and stellar indie games. Providing multiplayer is included, they can also be excellent online experiences for friends and the whole family. Here’s to hoping the digital Switch version isn’t a run of the mill port pulled from other versions. It would be nice to see the Switch’s built-in tech be put to use for more than just on-the-go play here.

