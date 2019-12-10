Planet Earth II drops to $10 at Best Buy, Hobbs and Shaw for $15, more

Best Buy is offering Planet Earth II on Blu-ray for $9.99 shipped. Normally closer to $40, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Planet Earth II features stunning visuals from around the Earth with wildlife, insane landscapes, and more. If you’re wanting a great background video to play while company is over, Planet Earth II offers just that. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for even more Blu-ray deals.

Other Blu-ray deals:

Prefer digital? Apple has you covered with its latest iTunes sale that includes Disney films, bundles, and more from $5. Plus, there are $1 rentals in this sale, which make for a great mid-week pick-me-up.

Planet Earth II:

This sequel to the critically acclaimed BBC series about the vast scope of life on earth. Sir David Attenborough presents this collection of UltraHD footage of deserts, jungles, mountains, grasslands, islands and more, shot with the latest technologies and showcasing a living record of our home planet’s flora, fauna and geography.

