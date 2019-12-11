Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook has 12-hour battery and 3-months of Disney+ at $149

Best Buy is offering the Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook 1.04GHz/4GB/16GB for $149 shipped. You’ll also net three months of Disney+ for FREE with your purchase. With a list price of $229, this is one of the largest discounts we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Offering a 15.6-inch display, this Chromebook is perfect for watching Disney+ over the holidays, which is great since three months is included at no extra cost. Plus, the 12-hours of battery life is perfect for longer sessions where you’d rather not plug-in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A must for this Chromebook is a carry bag to easily transport it from place to place. This one on Amazon is under $20 Prime shipped and is a personal favorite of mine. I have the smaller one for my iPad and absolutely love it. You’ll be able to fit the Chromebook, charger, a mouse, and more in here with ease.

For more internal storage, Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook boasts 32GB for $180 right now at Amazon, which is down from its regular $230 going rate.

Acer Chromebook features:

Acer 15 Chromebook: Stay entertained with this Acer Chromebook 15 laptop. The Intel Atom x5-E8000 processor provides enough power for solid performance, while the 4GB of RAM let you work with multiple applications simultaneously. This Acer Chromebook 15 laptop has a lithium-polymer battery that provides up to 12 hours of uptime, and the 15.6-inch HD display offers quality visuals.

