Samsung 11-inch Chromebook sports a robust build, Assistant, more: $180 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 for $179.99 shipped. Also available direct from Samsung. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung delivers 4GB worth of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, all in one tidy package. You’ll get an 11-inch display alongside a robust build, which Samsung describes as “military-grade durability.” You can also count on Google Assistant features, up to 12.5-hours of battery life, and gigabit Wi-Fi. Samsung’s line of Chromebooks has stellar ratings across the board at Amazon.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

Looking for something a bit more robust? Acer’s Spin 15 2-in-1 1080p Chromebook for $299. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low price. This sports a 15-inch 1080p display with a 360-degree folding hinge. Learn more here.

Samsung Chromebook 4 features:

The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere. You can download and save content and work with others using Google Suite. Built with long-lasting battery and Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, the new Samsung Chromebook 4 brings speed and efficiency to any and every task or adventure.

