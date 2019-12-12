Today’s Best Game Deals: COD Modern Warfare $38, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox One and PS4 for $38 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is matching the Black Friday pricing and the Amazon all-time low. If you didn’t pull the trigger over the Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, now’s your chance. But whatever you do, make sure you check out our hands-on review of season one as part of our giveaway event for the latest COD title. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Days Gone, LEGO Marvel Collection, Sonic Mania Plus, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, and more.

Today's best game deals:

