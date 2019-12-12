Today’s Best Game Deals: COD Modern Warfare $38, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox One and PS4 for $38 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is matching the Black Friday pricing and the Amazon all-time low. If you didn’t pull the trigger over the Thanksgiving shopping bonanza, now’s your chance. But whatever you do, make sure you check out our hands-on review of season one as part of our giveaway event for the latest COD title. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Days Gone, LEGO Marvel Collection, Sonic Mania Plus, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania Plus $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Control $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $26 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $70 (Reg. $100)
- LEGO Marvel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $15)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $18 (Reg. $25+)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $6 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $5 (Reg. $15+)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead for Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
