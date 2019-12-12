A Forza battle royale is launching at full speed today on Xbox One and PC. As everyone’s favorite multiplayer mode permeates through what’s starting to seem like every other game on the market, Microsoft has now announced the new Eliminator battle royale for Forza Horizon 4. Head below for more details and a closer look at today’s announcement trailer.

Forza Battle Royale Inbound:

The new Forza battle royale mode is officially known as ‘The Eliminator.’ Although it would probably be a blast, don’t expect to be shoring up defenses and dropping enemies with sniper rifles from across the map, this is a racing game after all. The Eliminator sticks up to 72 players on a single map (Forza’s version of Britain by the looks of it) in a series of head-to-head matches until one racer is left standing.

Here’s How it Works:

All players start with a 1965 Mini Cooper, but you can frantically race around the map looking for car drops and upgrades around the game world. Players engage in a series of head-to-head races based on proximity to one another — the loser is disqualified from the match while the winner can either steal their ride for themselves or trade it for additional upgrades.

Much like you see in Fortnite or PUBG, a fog of war or shrinking area of play is continually forcing gamers towards one another. These boundaries slowly close in on you and your opponents, forcing players into one-on-one races until there is only one racer left to crown as king or The Eliminator in this case. If there are players racers left once the boundaries have fully closed in, one last free-for-all race will determine the winner.

Forza Battle Royale Available Today for FREE:

The new Forza battle royale mode is going live today on Xbox One and PC as part of a completely free update. It also includes some extra goodies like the 2008 Renault Mégane R26.R, the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pre-Order Edition, the 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator, and more. You will need to own the main game to gain access to this new content.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While I, for one, am getting a little bit tired of these battle royale modes, there’s something about Forza’s take that seems like a unique one. While it might not be the very first racing-based version of the multiplayer genre, it is the first notable option from a major AAA release. And hey, you really can’t beat the price here. While most Forza gamers take their racing pretty seriously — likely leaving this new play mode in the gimmick category — it won’t cost you anything but some download time to give it a try anyway. And if Civilization VI can add battle royale to its turn-based gameplay, Forza battle royale isn’t that much of a stretch anymore.

