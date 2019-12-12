Haul a MacBook, iPad, drone, and DSLR with Lowepro’s backpack: $30 (Reg. $50+)

- Dec. 12th 2019 2:53 pm ET

$30
Adorama is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack for $29.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Whether you pack lightly or fill backpacks to the brim this Lowepro backpack aims to make it all possible with room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, drone, and camera kit. You’ll also find enough space for five extra drone batteries, a transmitter, and two GoPros. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Take charge of small gadgets with Cocoon’s Grid-IT! Organizer for $7. Its rubberized woven elastic board provides a wide range of options for keeping all of your must-have travel accessories held snugly in place.

Begin filling out your new bag with the deal we just spotted on Anker’s Soundcore Spirit Bluetooth Earbuds. They’re just $13, which marks a new low and is a steep 60% drop from what it was before a clippable coupon showed up. The deal there is accompanied by Marshall’s Major III headphones which have dropped $30.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 400 Backpack features:

  • Flexible dividers securely house DJI Phantom, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries 15″ laptop and 10″ tablet with additional space for Osmo and 2 GoPros or mirrorless kit plus personal items
  • Clamshell design with body-side access creates stable workspace for preflight setup
  • Targeted lightweight protection. Compression-molded FormShell technology protects gear from impact without added weight or bulk

