Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Sale offers up to 60% off popular shoes, apparel, more

For three days only, the Nordstrom Rack adidas Sale takes up to 60% off popular styles of shoes and apparel for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Take your workout to the next level with the Alphabounce RC 2 Running Shoes that’s on sale for $64, which is down from its original rate of $80. These shoes are not only functional for workouts but they’re also very stylish. I really like the grooves of the outsole and the contrasting coloring. They also have a cushioned insole to promote comfort and a flexible outsole for quick movements. Find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Rack adidas Flash Sale below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Daily 2.0 Sneakers $47 (Orig. $60)
- Advantage Lace-Up Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- Grand Court Leather Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- Alphabounce RC 2 Running Shoe $63 (Orig. $80)
- Questar Flow Running Shoe $58 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Cloudfoam QT Racer Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- Arkyn Primeknit Sneaker $80 (Orig. $150)
- Energyfalcon X Sneaker $55 (Orig. $70)
- Aerobounce 2 Running Sneaker $75 (Orig. $100)
- Ozweego Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
