Get the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 + over $70 in extras for $109 shipped

BuyDig is offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Bundle for $109 shipped. You’ll get the smartphone gimbal, a pair of Audio-Technica ATH-C200BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones, and a 64GB microSD card. At non-sale prices, this is $180 of gear included here. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is great for upgrading your smartphone photography and videography game. It makes things more stable when walking around, giving your videos a cinematic look. Plus, with the included Bluetooth headphones here, you’ll be able to jam out to your favorite tunes while recording videos or taking pictures. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t plan to take videos while walking, then we recommend picking up a smartphone tripod. This one is around $12 Prime shipped at Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll net a mini tripod, phone holder, and Bluetooth remote for telling your smartphone to take a picture without touching the screen.

Looking for more photography gear? Check out my gift guide where I went in-depth on some of the best products to pick up this holiday season.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 features:

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal carries over most of the features from the previous Osmo Mobile model with many improvements. It’s lighter than its predecessor, it’s now controlled with the DJI Mimo app for iOS or Android, it supports larger smartphones, features a new Sport mode, utilizes hand gesture control and body shape recognition, and it now supports Bluetooth 5.0. The handle has been redesigned so that the ports are all accessible when charging, it can fold down for storage, and the handheld experience has been made much more comfortable and accessible at a 15° angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!