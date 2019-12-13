Levi’s takes 30% off favorite gifts including popular jeans, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, Levi’s is offering 30% off favorite gifts with promo code WRAPPEDUP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Update your denim with the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $70. These jeans have a modern fit that’s very stylish and a perfect hem that can easily be rolled for a unique look. You can find this style in an array of color options and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 900 reviews from Levi’s customers, the jeans are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!