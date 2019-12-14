Save big on Mr. Beams LED lights for inside and out from $6 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Mr. Beams LED lighting products from $6 Prime shipped. One of our top picks is the Networked LED Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System 2-Pack at $21.60, down from its $30 regular rate. Packing NetBright Technology, these LED lights talk to each other to turn on simultaneously, making sure your entire yard is illuminated at the same time. Plus, each light offers 200 lumens of brightness, making sure that you can see everything with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

These lights are run off batteries, meaning there’s no wiring required. You can spend some of your savings to pick up eight D batteries at Amazon, making sure that your lights stay powered for months to come.

Now, Mr. Beams doesn’t have any solar lights in this sale if that’s what you’re after. However, we did spot this 4-pack for $20 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Mr. Beams Networked LED Motion Light features:

NetBright LED Spotlights take just minutes to install anywhere: on sheds, trees, garages, barns, decks or fences. No electrician needed.

Each NetBright LED Spotlight provides a powerful 200 lumen beam that illuminates the darkest, farthest corners of your yard. Each light uses 3 D-cell batteries (not included), which can provide up to one year of run time under normal use.

Each light is equipped with four channels to allow different lighting zones around your house, with the capability of having up to 50 lights synchronized per channel!

