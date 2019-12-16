Revamp the living room with this $90 wooden TV stand that supports 250-pounds

Amazon is offering the WE Furniture Minimal TV Stand for $89.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is a price that was only beaten at Amazon this year during Black Friday. If you’ve got an itch to shake up the layout of your living room, this affordable TV stand is a great option to consider. It’s ready to uphold a 250-pound TV, giving you space for that big screen you picked up during Black Friday. Four shelves can be found up front and height adjustability allows you to find the perfect layout for your needs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you plan on mounting your TV above this stand, consider picking up Legrand’s Wiremold C210 Cord Mate II Kit for $16. You’ll get 144-inches of cable concealing cover, leaving you with plenty leftover to knock out other areas that may need it in your home.

Since you’re revamping the home theater setup, why not have a look at the Xbox One bundles we found earlier today. Priced from $140, now’s a killer time to pick up a new console and add some gaming to your 2020 calendar.

WE Furniture TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24 H x 58 L x 16 W inches

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high grade certified MDF for long lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 64 inches; Supports up to 250 lbs.

