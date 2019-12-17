Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi $40, Death Stranding $35, Rage 2 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One at $39.99 shipped. Currently out of stock at Amazon. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the standard version of the game, Black Friday included. Touted as one of the best Star Wars titles in years, Fallen Order puts players in a canonical story of a new Jedi through “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles [in a] galaxy spanning adventure”. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe, Rage 2, Ring Fit Adventure, Persona 5, SEGA Genesis Classics, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $13 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- Rage 2 $15 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 $18 (Reg. $30+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $12 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics X1 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Or on PS4 on Best Buy
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Rocket League Ultimate Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $36 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Cadence of Hyrule $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $25+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $25 (Reg. $60)
- Plus God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
- Resident Evil 2 X1/PS4 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade $17 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
