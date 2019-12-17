Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi $40, Death Stranding $35, Rage 2 $15, more

- Dec. 17th 2019 9:28 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One at $39.99 shipped. Currently out of stock at Amazon. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the standard version of the game, Black Friday included. Touted as one of the best Star Wars titles in years, Fallen Order puts players in a canonical story of a new Jedi through “ancient forests, windswept rock faces, and haunted jungles [in a] galaxy spanning adventure”. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe, Rage 2, Ring Fit Adventure, Persona 5, SEGA Genesis Classics, and much more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Take a closer look at the new adidas Pikachu Pokémon shoes

Microsoft’s next console is called Xbox Series X, coming holiday 2020

First PlayStation 5 game looks great and is from the team behind Borderlands

Ghost of Tsushima coming summer 2020 + new 4-min. trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season offers many great updates [Giveaway]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
EA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard