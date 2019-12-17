In a year where nearly all of the most significant releases that will touch down before this game generation comes to a close, one annoying goose stood above the rest. The Last of Us II finally got a release date just before FromSoftware’s Sekiro Shadows Die Twice took home Game of the Year, while Sony and Microsoft both unveiled the next generation of home console gaming. All that and the internet still can’t get enough of the Untitled Goose Game. What once started as a joke in a chat room at a tiny game development house in Australia is now ready for prime time at 25% off on PS4 and Xbox One. All the details are down below.

Having already landed on Nintendo Switch a few months ago, Untitled Goose Game is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The regularly $20 title is also currently at 25% off on both platforms dropping the total down to $14.99. That’s matching the lowest we have tracked on Switch and is the first price drop we have seen on other platforms.

In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, developer House House describes the game like this: “it’s a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose. That’s pretty much it.”

You mostly take on the role of an incredibly annoying goose whose only goal is to ruin the day of the peaceful villagers. You have laundry lists of ways to do it too — steal things with your beak, setup pranks, and then waddle away honking as the annoyed villagers chase after you. It’s a “slapstick-stealth-sandbox” title where the more of a nuisance you are, the better you do.

And best of all, there’s a dedicated honk button for absolutely no good reason. On PS4, House House also said it “put in a thing where the controller’s light bar flashes orange when you honk. No one made us do it! We just thought it would be fun.” And wow, were they right. Thanks, House House.

So put the Fortnite away and get your goose on while the price is right. Untitled Goose Game will be 25% off for a “limited time,” so there’s no telling when it will jump back up in price. For all you Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members (currently up to 55% off), you can goose around as much as your heart desires as the game is now a part of Microsoft’s on-demand game streaming service as well.

Untitled Goose Game deal: The Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

