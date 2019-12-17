For a limited time only, Nike’s new markdowns up to 30% off with over 2,000 styles added. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Complimentary delivery for NikePlus Members (free to sign up). The men’s Joyride Run Flyknit are on sale for $135 and originally were priced at $180. These shoes feature thousands of foam beads that promote a springy step and a cushioned stride. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Rated 4.2/5 stars from happy Nike customers. Best of all, these shoes are available in a women’s option for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks from Nike new markdowns below the jump and you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Shoes are on sale for $96, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are designed with a mesh material to keep you breathable and it promotes a natural stride with its flexible structure. You can choose from thirteen color options and a sock-like fit that easily slips on to get you out the door in a breeze.

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Track Jacket that’s on sale for $112, which is down from its original rate of $150. This style is perfect for after workouts and it will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off popular running shoes, apparel and more.

