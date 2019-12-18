PUMA offers up to 50% off select styles + extra 10% off your order

PUMA takes up to 50% off select items and an extra 10% off your purchase with code EXTRA10 at checkout. Plus, receive $5 expedited shipping on all orders. The men’s CELL Phase Training Shoes are a standout from this sale. They’re currently on sale for $40 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort and a lightweight design, which won’t weigh you down. They also have a retro look that’s very trendy for this season. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Essentials Fleece Pants are on sale for $22, which is down from its original rate of $40. These pants are great for post workouts and its fleece material is nice for cold weather. They also have a sleek tapered fit that’s flattering.

Our top picks for women include:

