This Alexa-enabled pan/tilt 1080p security camera is down to $21.50 (Reg. $50)

ANNKE (98% positive feedback from over 6,800) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $21.50 Prime shipped when code PQIMLZHU has been applied at checkout. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 57% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best price we’ve seen. ANNKE’s camera is headlined by pan and tilt functionality, allowing you to watch over every corner of a room. It also records in 1080p and works with Alexa as well as Assistant. That makes it a notable addition to an Echo Show or Nest Hub. Over 135 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

For under $22, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart home security camera at Amazon. Even the affordable and best-selling Wyze Cam goes for a few dollars more, and lacks the built-in pan and tilt functionality. So if you’re looking to outfit your setup with some added security, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

Another way to increase your home’s security would be to outfit the front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 2. Luckily, right now it can be yours for $110 (Reg. $199).

ANNKE 1080p Pan/Tilt Cam features:

Are you tired of security cameras that are not up to the game? ANNKE wireless PT camera is one of the few security cameras that give a superb experience while keeping your home safe. It supports low bit rate recording, works perfectly well with Alexa, and supports cloud storage function. With its exquisite design and inimitable functions, this little gadget will be your ideal choice for indoor surveillance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!