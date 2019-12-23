Apple’s iPhone 6s is back at its Black Friday price of $99

Walmart is offering the iPhone 6s 32GB Smartphone on Straight Talk for $99 shipped. At launch, this smartphone fetched $649 and this is a match for our last mention. For comparison, Best Buy sells the iPhone 6s on AT&T for $245, though it’s on sale for $210 there right now. The iPhone 6s might not be the latest, but it’s still a very respectable smartphone. It packs a 12MP camera and can shoot 4K video. Plus, Touch ID is the authentication method still loved by many. You’ll net a 4.7-inch Retina display here, along with a 5MP FaceTime camera for video calls and selfies. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Make sure to grab this $8 Prime shipped clear case on Amazon to keep your new smartphone protected. It offers four-corner coverage and makes sure that your iPhone 6s is safe and secure.

Another must is this 3-pack of tempered glass for under $6 Prime shipped. This keeps your display from getting scratched and can even help prevent a crack in some circumstances.

For the latest and greatest, Sprint is offering the iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade-in an existing smartphone (iPhone 6s included), so be sure to give that post a look.

Apple iPhone 6s features:

The iPhone 6s takes Apple’s coveted Retina display to the next level. This improved display provides wider viewing angles, higher resolutions for incredible sharpness, and extremely accurate colors. iPhone now senses how deeply you press the display, opening up new possibilities for how you interact with your content and letting you do all kinds of essential things more quickly and simply. The world’s most popular camera is even better than ever. The advanced 12-mexapixel iSight camera now includes Live Photos — allowing you to capture a still photo, together with what happens before and after your picture, and bring it to life with a simple press. And a new 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera brightens your smile with Retina Flash.

