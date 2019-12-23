Walmart is once again offering the new model Nintendo Switch with Mario Red Joy-Con, a $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, and a carrying case for $299 shipped. This hard to find model/bundle went in and out of stock pretty quickly at Walmart a couple weeks ago, but is now available for purchase once again. This is the 2019-model Nintendo Switch with about $40 of extras thrown in. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked on the Mario Red Joy-Con configuration. The all-red Joy-Con are hard to find on their own and usually sit at well above retail pricing. More details below.

Walmart is also offering a the standard 2019-bundle with two bonus accessories of your choice at $299 shipped as well. The overall value is similar here by comparison to today’s lead deal, depending on how you feel about the Mario Red Joy-Con. We are also seeing the latest model Switch with no extras on eBay Daily Deals for $285 shipped right now, but the bundle offers above provide a slightly better overall value.

If you’re still looking to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch Lite, we spotted them on eBay Daily Deals in all colorways for $184.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is the deepest deal we have tracked but it is the lowest currently available. Hit up our launch coverage and hands-on review for more details.

8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch is down to $40 (20% off) right now and we are still seeing the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at $55 (Reg. $70). Nintendo’s massive holiday eShop sale starts from $1.50 or less and here the rest of today’s game deals.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Red Joy-Con:

At home the system rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which lets you play with family and friends on a TV in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock at any time, the system instantly transitions to handheld mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its 6.2-inch screen, which displays bright, high-definition gameplay at the park, on an airplane, in a car, or at a friend’s apartment.

