After seeing an impressive sales event for Black Friday, it looks like we are getting a massive Nintendo holiday eShop sale for Christmas as well. While there doesn’t appear to be any official details from Nintendo just yet, we are already seeing some amazing price drops hit the eShop ahead of the big day. From Mario titles and Final Fantasy games to an array of amazing indie experiences, head below for a closer look at this year’s Christmas eShop sale from $1.50.

Nintendo Holiday eShop Sale:

While Nintendo did just add some amazing titles to its Switch Online NES/SNES game library including Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, and more, today’s sale is jam-packed with great games as well. You’ll need some titles to play on the road over the holidays and we have an awesome selection of indies as well as classic ports to do the trick today. You won’t even have to leave the couch to score these deals.

Outside of the Nintendo holiday eShop sale, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Luigi’s Mansion 3 multiplayer DLC, that rare Nintendo PlayStation console that’s about to sell for over $1 million and the SNES boxed versions of the new Aladdin/Lion King re-releases. The rest of today’s game deals can be found right here.

Collection of Mana:

Nintendo Holiday eShop Sale: Quintessential JRPG series “Collection of Mana” is now on Nintendo Switch! Fall in love with the Mana series all over again, including the first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy: “Trials of Mana”! The long-awaited “Trials of Mana” is now available outside of Japan! Play all three games in the original Mana series!

