SOG’s EDC Mini Pocket Knife has 9 tools for $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

- Dec. 23rd 2019 4:18 pm ET

ProMark (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the SOG EDC Mini Multitool Pocket Knife for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more, today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate and is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This multitool knife carries 9 different tools including pliers, wire cutters, a Phillips screwdriver, small and large screwdrivers, a file, bottle opener, gripper, and the integrated pocket clip. The 3.9-inch keychain-sized tool has a 2-inch knife blade. Rated 4+ stars from 60% off the amazon reviewers.

While it doesn’t carry as many tools, the Gerber Curve Multi-Tool at $10 Prime shipped is a nice alternative to today’s lead deal. While not quite as versatile, it carries even better reviews and is slightly more compact too. Kershaw’s PT-2 Compact Keychain Pry Tool is another solid bet at under $9 Prime shipped, but this is only for those that don’t need a knife.

Otherwise, browse through our roundup of the best multi-tools from under $5 featuring Gerber and more. Check out this video rundown of the Leatherman Skeletool while you’re at it too.

SOG EDC Mini Multitool Pocket Knife:

This SOG multitool is an everyday carry keychain multitool with screwdriver, keychain bottle opener, keychain knife and more; lightweight multi tool is model number…Clip this multitool pocket knife onto any keyring for easy access; this compact knife tool is an EDC-ready multipurpose tool kit to carry in your pack or pocket…This keychain tool includes a straight edge knife blade crafted in 7Cr17MoV stainless steel.

