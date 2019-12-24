Take $700 off Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ Soundbar at an all-time low of $200

Newegg offers the Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ 120W Soundbar System for $199.95 shipped. Normally selling for $900 at retailers like B&H as well as Harman Kardon direct, that’s good for a 78% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over six months. Rocking built-in Chromecast capabilities, other notable features include Spotify integration and more. Harman Kardon’s Soundbar offers virtual 5.1-channel audio and alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll also find HDMI as well as AUX inputs. Reviews are light on this particular soundbar model, but not to worry, Harman Kardon is one of more-trusted names in the audio industry.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $120 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar.

For another way to give your home theater an upgrade, consider the AirPlay 2-enabled Denon 5.2-Ch. UHD A/V Receiver at $270 (Reg. $399).

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Soundbar features:

The black Omni Bar+ Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar System from Harman Kardon connects to your HDTV and lets you easily set up a wireless HD music system in your home. It also adds access to music services such as Spotify Connect and Chromecast built-in. The soundbar works with other Omni+ speakers to set up a multi-room wireless music system. It features 24-bit/192 kHz HD audio streaming with digital and analog connectivity.

