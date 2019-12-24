Roomba’s 675 robot vacuum responds to Alexa + Assistant at $180 (Reg. $250)

- Dec. 24th 2019 3:02 pm ET

$250 $180
Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, this is just a few bucks above its all-time low and is the best we’ve tracked since January. Offering Wi-Fi control, this robotic vacuum can clean your house with ease. It features a 90-minute battery, meaning it’ll tidy up the entire house before it’s time to recharge. Plus, with Alexa and Assistant capability, it’s super simple to start cleaning outside of the normal schedule time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of Alexa control, you can currently grab an Echo Dot for just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. Though, the best deal available is picking up two for $38 (which is a $100 value).

Those on a tighter budget will want to pick up Eureka’s Blaze 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum for just $30 shipped on Amazon. While it doesn’t sport Alexa voice commands, and it won’t do the cleaning for you, it only weighs 4-pounds, making it a lightweight vacuuming companion.

Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum features:

  • Capacity volume 0.6 liter 0.3 Stage Cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet
  • Dual Multi Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris; The Auto Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors
  • Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high traffic zones of your home
  • Full suite of sensors intelligently navigate the robot under and around objects and under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors

