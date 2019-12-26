HomeKit + 365-day battery life headline eufyCam 2, now $300 (Reg. $350)

- Dec. 26th 2019 5:41 pm ET

Get this deal
$350 $300
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Best Buy is offering the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera System for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off its list price and only the second cash discount that we’ve tracked historically. Offering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant voice capabilities, this security system does it all. It’ll record in 1080p and the 140-degree field of view makes sure it captures everything. Plus, with a 365-day battery life, you’ll only need to charge it once a year. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch HomeKit, weatherproofing, and the battery-powered design to save big. Wyze Cam Pan is just $35 shipped at Amazon. It too records 1080p, but unlike today’s lead deal, it can rotate 360-degrees and tilt its head for full-motion viewing.

However, save even more when you get the regular Wyze Cam V2. It ditches the pan and tilt feature of the Wyze Cam Pan to knock $10 off its price, making it just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon.

eufyCam 2 features:

eufy eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Surveillance System: See everything that happens around your home in 1080p HD with this eufy eufyCam 2 kit. Quick and easy to set up, two wireless cameras and a home base provide all that you need to get started, while smart integration ensures you can easily connect to other smart devices. This eufy eufyCam 2 kit provides 365 days of use from a single charge for continuous observation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$350 $300

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide