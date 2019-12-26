HomeKit + 365-day battery life headline eufyCam 2, now $300 (Reg. $350)

Best Buy is offering the eufyCam 2 HomeKit-enabled Security Camera System for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off its list price and only the second cash discount that we’ve tracked historically. Offering HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant voice capabilities, this security system does it all. It’ll record in 1080p and the 140-degree field of view makes sure it captures everything. Plus, with a 365-day battery life, you’ll only need to charge it once a year. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch HomeKit, weatherproofing, and the battery-powered design to save big. Wyze Cam Pan is just $35 shipped at Amazon. It too records 1080p, but unlike today’s lead deal, it can rotate 360-degrees and tilt its head for full-motion viewing.

However, save even more when you get the regular Wyze Cam V2. It ditches the pan and tilt feature of the Wyze Cam Pan to knock $10 off its price, making it just $25 Prime shipped at Amazon.

eufyCam 2 features:

eufy eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Surveillance System: See everything that happens around your home in 1080p HD with this eufy eufyCam 2 kit. Quick and easy to set up, two wireless cameras and a home base provide all that you need to get started, while smart integration ensures you can easily connect to other smart devices. This eufy eufyCam 2 kit provides 365 days of use from a single charge for continuous observation.

