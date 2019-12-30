Converse’s End of Season Sale takes extra 25% off clearance shoes from $25

Converse End of Season Sale offers an extra 25% off clearance with code NEWYEAR25 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers for the new year with the All Star Seasonal Low Top Shoes. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they’re currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $50. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sherpa Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneakers are a great option for this winter. The sherpa detailing is very trendy but also adds a warm layer during cold weather. They’re also on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $65.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!