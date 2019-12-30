Converse’s End of Season Sale takes extra 25% off clearance shoes from $25

- Dec. 30th 2019 1:55 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Converse End of Season Sale offers an extra 25% off clearance with code NEWYEAR25 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your sneakers for the new year with the All Star Seasonal Low Top Shoes. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and they’re currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $50. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sherpa Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneakers are a great option for this winter. The sherpa detailing is very trendy but also adds a warm layer during cold weather. They’re also on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $65.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Converse

Converse

About the Author