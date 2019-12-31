Keep the snow off your car with this windshield cover for just $12 (50% off)

MINLUK (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Windshield Snow Cover for $11.99 when the code KQNBRKSG is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 50% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’ve ever gone out to a car that was covered in snow, you know how difficult it can be to get it cleaned and ready to go. This cover lets you easily remove the snow from your windshield and outside mirrors, making sure you can get on the road as fast as possible. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Instead of a windshield cover, you could save some cash by opting for a hand scraper instead. This model is $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and gets the job done. One end is a scraper, and the other is a brush, giving you a two-fold approach to cleaning your car windows of snow.

However, those who just want the scraper can save even more with this mitt. It’s on sale from $7 Prime shipped right now and it provides protection for your hand while getting the ice off your windshield.

Car Windshield Snow Cover features:

The Car Windscreen Cover with Side Mirror Covers provides superb protection from snow, ice, frost and water in winter for your vehicle. This Windshield Snow Cover will free you from scraping the ice in the morning. Also it will protect your windshield from tree sap, pollen and fallen leaves.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!